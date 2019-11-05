Panera's AR tool lays ingredients and calories of popular dishes

Panera has launched an industry-first augmented reality unit to encourage people to play with their food.

The AR display ad works across multiple social media sites, including Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, and allows users to manipulate a pretty detailed virtual Mediterranean egg white wrap from Panera in real-time.

But that’s not all, you can click the icon to show other ingredients, as well as to show relevant nutrition information.

The ad unit will run on Bleacher Report using Composite, a mobile ad platform created by digital agency, GLOW with creative assets provided by QReal.

"This isn’t a flex of technology for technology’s sake," said Scott Nelson, vice president of marketing, Panera Bread. "Consumers viewing the ad can tap to place a Panera wrap anywhere in front of them, with interactive buttons that animate in the menu-item name, nutritional information, and all ingredients," he added.

The ad unit is a move to interact with customers without them having to download an app, considering that 51 percent of people download zero new apps a month according to comScore.

"This is an entertaining piece of content, but it is useful," Nelson stressed.