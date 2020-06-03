Pandora on shifting listening behaviors and advertising trends amid pandemic

Perhaps unsurprisingly, people have been listening to audio on connected devices more often and for longer periods of time while sheltering in place.

Campaign US caught up with Pandora’s Claire Fanning, VP of ad innovation strategy, on an episode of Pillow Talk to find out what the streaming platform has noticed in terms of trends and changes since COVID-19 took the world by storm in March.

Weekend listening, for example, has been much higher on connected devices between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., with many listeners spending their afternoons and evenings streaming family-friendly content, notes Pandora.

And overall, nearly one in four (36 percent) of U.S. adult smart speaker owners say they are using their device more to listen to music and entertainment since the outbreak, and 52 percent of 18-34-year-olds say the same, according to The Smart Audio Report from NPR and Edison Research.

In the video chat, Fanning touches on music moods among consumers, benefits advertisers are seeing from tapping into audio, how brands - like Costa Rica Tourism - have been pivoting their audio creative throughout the pandemic and more.

She also shares her favorite guilty pleasure stations on Pandora and other fun – and useful – tidbits. Dive into the full interview below.