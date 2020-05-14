Pandemic may have actually made PBR's new work from 72andSunny even better

You need a break. From reality.

Ignore that blinking Gchat (just shut down that whole tab), pull up a chair and dive into this trippy peeper-pleaser from Pabst Blue Ribbon and 72andSunny Los Angeles.

The beer brand is making a very colorful entrance back into culture with "Grabst a Pabst!" -- a new campaign aimed at celebrating creativity.

Erwin Federizo, group creative director at 72andSunny Los Angeles, said: "Pabst Blue Ribbon is a classic American heritage brand that has been a part of our culture for decades. The inspiration for this new work came from our shared goal with the Pabst clients to find a way to capture its challenger-brand spirit and find an authentic way to reintroduce it to a new audience. So we took their old 1950's Pabst advertising jingle and modernized it."

72andSunny, which won the account well before COVID-19 took hold, initially had completely different plans for the drive. But this pandemic may have actually made the end result even more creative.

"We originally planned on filming a live-action music video to accompany our newly created jingle, but with the shelter in place and all major film productions shutting down, my creative team quickly turned to a solution that ultimately allowed for more interesting, unexpected content. We invited a curated list of artists to visualize the lyrics, and we now have a montage of rad, unexpected expressions of creativity.

"The concept also presented itself an opportunity for our clients to amplify their larger mission of inspiring and empowering creativity -- something we all know is greatly appreciated right now."

Pabst and 72andSunny briefed 12 creators from a variety of disciplines ranging from graphic design to baking and even to interpretive dance, in order to create content that visually articulated specific lyrics from the brand’s playful, new campaign jingle.

The result is one oldschool/newschool visual casserole that serves as fuel for the eyes and ears.

Luke Atkinson, SVP marketing, Pabst Blue Ribbon, said: "Grabst a Pabst! is all about PBR’s efforts to bring creativity, drinks and socializing closer together. The socializing piece is hard right now, so we are focused on the creativity and the drinks -- launching our new, distinctive drinks (whiskey, hard coffee and seltzer) in creative ways that also showcase the work of emerging artists. We also wanted to lean into the heritage of the brand, bringing back a modern reinterpretation of the jingle. It builds trust and familiarity. We also figured, let’s bring jingles back!

"The idea was born in a world of socializing, but everything else was done in isolation. Hats off to 72andSunny for achieving such great work in such difficult conditions!"