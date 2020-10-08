P&G’s Native takes on the ultimate vibe-killer: ‘no’

Procter & Gamble’s natural, personal-care challenger brand Native is rolling out its first national retailer campaign on Thursday as it expands into stores.

The “No Is Our Whoa” campaign kicks off with advertising across national TV, streaming platforms, Spotify, digital and social media, and includes tie-ins with clean-beauty app Think Dirty and e-commerce platform MikMak.

A 30-second commercial, also appearing in 15- and 6-second cuts, contrasts when “no” kills the vibe with when it’s a good thing, particularly when it comes to Native’s natural products. For example, the spot reminds viewers that “No...2020 isn’t over yet,” and follows with the reminder that Native deodorants “have no aluminum or parabens.”

The spot, produced entirely remotely, also takes on the common perception that natural products are not as effective as other brands on the market.

“We want to tell it how it is,” said Katie Gerdes, creative director at Curiosity, the agency that created the campaign. “Safe and effective is our big moment of surprise and delight.”

The spot’s sassy script originates from real conversations Native’s customer-service reps have with consumers. Native started as a direct-to-consumer brand before being acquired by P&G in 2017, and customer service is a key component of DTC marketing.

“It totally fits with the tone of voice of the brand, which is being real,” said Grace Smith, marketing director at Native. “Our customer service team gets some of the strangest requests and interesting questions and, sometimes, harsh feedback. In a lot of ways, their interactions inspired the campaign.”

The campaign, which features a pregnant Black woman, reflects P&G and Native’s commitments to diversity. It also underscores the truth that being safe about which products we put on our bodies is crucial, said Ashley Neel, vice president of activation for Curiosity.

The campaign is built to drive retail sales, but leverages the brand’s DTC roots through digital partnerships. An integration with MikMak allows Native to manage its online placements with multiple retailer sites. And Think Dirty will help Native tap into the app’s natural-beauty fans with custom content from influencers and editors.

“They know what resonates with their audience,” said Neel.

Health-conscious moms and mothers-to-be are a key Native audience. The brand also targets millennials and Gen Z, who appreciate sustainability packaging, and women over 30 skeptical of natural products.

The campaign marks Native’s expansion from DTC to multichannel as it grows into new product lines, such as toothpaste and body wash. Target and Walmart are key retail partners.

“Two years ago, Native was 100% DTC,” said Native’s Smith. “Now, that we have expanded into so many retailers, we’ve got to change marketing tactics to match up with that.”