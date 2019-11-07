P&G's Marc Pritchard on closing reach gap among Asians, Latinos

Despite recent progress in brand performance among Asian and Latino audiences, a reach gap still exists, Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard said at the 2019 ANA Multicultural Marketing & Diversity Conference.

"We’re growing market shares in nearly two-thirds of our categories among Latinos. Among Asian Americans, 14 of our top 20 brands are growing sales faster than the national average, and half our brands are growing market share, but recently, we found a reach gap among Latino and Asian consumers, so we have more work to do," Pritchard said.

As a whole the company had not been reaching multicultural audiences with media, Pritchard acknowledged. The largest gap was black consumers, which P&G took concrete steps to identify and correct.

"Several of our personal care brands had gaps in product superiority – particularly among Black consumers," Pritchard said. "But we’ve made some progress in that regard," he added.

That progress was the result of new products, more targeted advertising and smarter media placement for black consumers.

P&G is now hoping to do the same for Latino and Asian audiences.

"Success among back, Latino and Asian consumers requires executing our core business strategies – which is about performance superiority," Pritchard said.