Outdoor campaign asks New Yorkers to ‘Trust Black Women’

An out-of-home campaign popping up across New York City is instructing passersby to “Trust Black Women.”

The billboards, newsstand and bus station signage are a project of The New York Women's Foundation, an anti-racist organization that is focused on supporting minority women and girls and elevating their roles in society.

From the “Trust Black Women” headline, the message continues: “Black Women Lead Movements. We Invest in Them.” The New York Women’s Foundation is striking forward during this time of social unrest, as women of color are claiming their public voices.

Athletes, including WNBA players, are rallying around social causes. The WNBA -- as well as the NBA -- is supporting the movement by emblazoning Black Lives Matter on its courts, and WNBA players are dedicating their season to Breonna Taylor and #SayHerName, which is designed to raise awareness for Black female victims of police brutality.

The billboards are appearing in some of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, including outside Penn Station and the intersection at 33rd and 7th Avenue. The ad space was donated to The New York Women’s Foundation by a private donor.

The campaign was designed by Lana Matsuyama, who is the founder and creative director of Design Pool, a collective of creators spanning art direction, photography and coding.

The outdoor campaign will run through mid-August as social actions continue to raise awareness that diversity is lacking in many quarters, particularly boardrooms and C-suites.

Ana Oliveira, who spearheaded this campaign, has led The New York Women’s Foundation since 2006, raising millions in funds that are distributed to individuals and groups who are fighting for change.