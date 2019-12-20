Out-of-body delivery inaugurates Chipotle's "Interception" campaign

To bring more attention to its online-and-app delivery services, Chipotle launched a social campaign this week offering to pick up any kind of delivery costs -- even out-of-body ones.

The chain helped pay the costs of removing the appendix of internet personality and comedian, Sean Kitzner, as part of a promotional campaign designed to bring attention to its growing digital sales.

Kitzner was well enough the day after surgery to tweet an image of a bill associated with his appendectomy, and the chain reimbursed him for his troubles, up to $599.

Just got out of surgery to this...@ChipotleTweets helped deliver my appendix out of my body. ?? #ChipotleFreeDelivery https://t.co/12FIs92tz1 pic.twitter.com/KNjL29WsTw — Sean Klitzner (@SeanKlitzner) December 18, 2019

"We have been delighted by the response from people," said Tressie Lieberman, vice president of digital and off-premise at Chipotle. "So far in our first day we have funded shipping fees, baby deliveries, a Tesla delivery, among others."

The Free Delivery Interception campaign runs five days, through December 22. Up to 100 people daily will get their delivery fees picked up, if they tweet a receipt along with their Venmo handle to @chipotletweets, using the hashtags #ChipotleFreeDelivery and #Contest.

Chipotle is concurrently launching a Free Delivery Bowl promotion where all digital-order deliveries are free on purchases of $10 or more.

"This has been a fun way to build awareness of Chipotle delivery," said Lieberman.

The chain’s digital sales are booming, growing 87.9 percent during the third quarter and now accounts for 18.3 percent of sales. Just this December, the chain reported that digital sales and delivery, a line of business the chain truly started to emphasize in early 2018, now accounted for $1 billion in sales.

With the burrito bowl being a signature item, Chipotle has a thing for football and bowls. In addition to the Free Delivery Interception and Free Delivery Bowl, it will run a float in the Rose Parade, honoring farmers..

"Our bowl is an iconic part of Chipotle, and college students are huge fans of Chipotle delivery," noted Lieberman, connecting the dots between college students and college bowls.