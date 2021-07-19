OshKosh B’gosh evokes childhood dreams in back to school campaign

Children’s clothing brand OshKosh B’gosh is tapping into the childhood dreams of celebrities in a back-to-school campaign released Tuesday.

Created with Shaquille O'Neal's agency, Majority, the campaign, “Today is Someday,” includes several spots with nods to singer Mariah Carey, pro boxer Muhammad Ali and musical group Outkast.

Child actors play the younger versions of each celeb, as they share messages of confidence and inspiration heading into the new school year. A young Mariah Carey is played by her daughter Monroe.

The spots, which will air during the Olympics across NBC, connected TV and YouTube, aims to provide confidence for the next generation after an uncertain year, said Jeff Jenkins, EVP of global marketing at Oshkosh B’gosh parent company Carter’s.

“We're going back to school after kids have either been virtual learning or in a hybrid environment,” he said. “As they re-enter the physical environment of school, [we wanted to] make sure that kids re-enter with confidence.”

Despite lingering uncertainty about what the school year will look like, Jenkins noted that there's much anticipation among kids and parents to return to in-person learning.

“There is a little bit of uncertainty, but parents are really excited about the notion of kids going back to school,” he said. “After almost two years of disruption, while it won't be the same normal, there will be a new normal.”

The campaign corresponds to the brand's 125-year anniversary.