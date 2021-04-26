Are the Oscars still relevant for advertisers?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 12 hours ago
(Credit: Getty Images)
(Credit: Getty Images)

Declining ratings reflect people are no longer watching awards shows.

The past year has been tough for live, televised events, with those able to happen hamstrung by social distancing and capacity restrictions. 

In this context, Hollywood celebrated the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, typically a huge night for brands looking to make a big splash in front of a large audience. 

Despite declined ratings ratings last year and expected decline for this year’s awards, many brands still chose to advertise during the event. Expedia, Cadillac and Verizon, for instance, shelled out several million dollars to air during the live broadcast on ABC. 

But with ratings down across awards shows this year are the Oscars still a valuable investment for advertisers?

Campaign US wants to know what you think. 

