Oscar Mayer offers night in Wienermobile with Airbnb

It’s the collab we never saw coming but -- my God -- we couldn’t be happier.

The fusion of a lifetime is here: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and Airbnb.

In celebration of National Hot Dog Day this week, our boy Oscar is offering up the chance to eat hot dogs AND dream of hot dogs by spending a night in the Wienermobile.

"At Oscar Mayer, we’re passionate about giving our fans the highest quality, best tasting hot dogs out there," said Matt Riezman, associate director of marketing for Oscar Mayer.

"We can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than to give hot dog fans what they’ve been craving: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay inside the most iconic hot dog out there by making it available to book on Airbnb."

Beginning July 24, fans will be able to request to book the Wienermobile for a one-night stay on August 1, 2 or 3 by visiting www.airbnb.com/wienermobile. Each overnight is priced at $136 (plus taxes and fees), inspired by the number of years Oscar Mayer has been delivering hot dogs.

Reservation opportunities will roll out throughout the day, so hot dog lovers need to keep their eyes on the listing for the chance to submit their request to stay on their desired date.

Hosted by the official drivers of the Wienermobile – Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers AlexanDog and Jake N’ Bacon – guests will relish in everything the vehicle has to offer, including a mini fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs.

*Constantly refreshes Airbnb homepage*