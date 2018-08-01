Oscar Mayer hijacks McDonald's 'MacCoin' cryptocurrency

Oscar Mayer stole some serious thunder from McDonald’s ‘MacCoin’ cryptocurrency announcement.

The fast-food chain is launching five limited edition coins to celebrate 50 years of the Big Mac -- each one allowing customers to buy a burger anywhere in the world.

But the wiener brand slid into McDonald’s Twitter feed and proposed a cheeky partnership with its own ‘Bacoin,’ which was launched earlier this year.

Oscar Mayer tweeted: "You know what sounds like an even tastier idea? Combining our #Bacoin with your #MacCoin. Watch out @USTreasury, we've got some big ideas."

McDonald’s didn’t play along, sadly.

Oscar Mayer launched Bacoin with tech bro character Keith Sizzle in a campaign created with McGarryBowen.

The work got a playful grilling in Campaign US’ Private View series. At the time, Larissa Kirschner, VP creative director at Publicis, said: "There were definitely some well-crafted pregnant pauses and one liners, but I find myself wanting to nut-punch the bro, spoof or not.

"I love the fact that the spot leads to an actual site where pork belly trades can actually earn you free product. I didn’t love that I got a ‘Bummer. Try again tomorrow.’ message."