Oscar Mayer hijacks McDonald's 'MacCoin' cryptocurrency

by Oliver McAteer Added 8 hours ago

The chain launched the global currency to celebrate 50 years of the Big Mac.

Oscar Mayer stole some serious thunder from McDonald’s ‘MacCoin’ cryptocurrency announcement.

The fast-food chain is launching five limited edition coins to celebrate 50 years of the Big Mac -- each one allowing customers to buy a burger anywhere in the world.

But the wiener brand slid into McDonald’s Twitter feed and proposed a cheeky partnership with its own ‘Bacoin,’ which was launched earlier this year.

Oscar Mayer tweeted: "You know what sounds like an even tastier idea? Combining our #Bacoin with your #MacCoin. Watch out @USTreasury, we've got some big ideas."

McDonald’s didn’t play along, sadly.

Oscar Mayer launched Bacoin with tech bro character Keith Sizzle in a campaign created with McGarryBowen.

The work got a playful grilling in Campaign US’ Private View series. At the time, Larissa Kirschner, VP creative director at Publicis, said: "There were definitely some well-crafted pregnant pauses and one liners, but I find myself wanting to nut-punch the bro, spoof or not.

"I love the fact that the spot leads to an actual site where pork belly trades can actually earn you free product. I didn’t love that I got a ‘Bummer. Try again tomorrow.’ message."

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us