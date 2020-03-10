Organic taps former OMD exec Laurel Rossi as first partnerships chief

Omnicom digital agency Organic has hired Laurel Rossi, former marketing leader for sibling shop OMD, as its chief partnerships officer to help deepen the shop’s relationships with clients and partners.

In the newly created role, Rossi will oversee new business and agency marketing across the U.S., while collaborating with Organic CEO Cathy Butler. Some of Organic’s clients include Carter’s, Ford, Wells Fargo and National Instruments.

"We are an agency that designs resilient brands - brands that endure. To do that, we have to start with forging new paths for ourselves as a modern agency," Butler told Campaign US. "Our own shift will result in even better business counsel and creative output for our clients."

Butler added that Rossi is a "unique blend of fierce, kind, and calm, on top of being a brilliant marketer," and she’s able to work through the complexities around clients and networks.

Prior to OMD, Rossi held various senior agency roles, such as president of Havas Worldwide StratFarm, managing director at Havas Life, and managing director at Hill Holliday New York. She also co-founded Creative Spirit, a global non-profit committed to helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities get full-time jobs at global companies.

"Cathy Butler, a one-of-a-kind CEO, put a highly talented leadership team together—nothing homogeneous about it," said Rossi. "I plan to put my experience with neurodiverse thinkers and the power of technology to work to offer clients human solutions. As for our culture, our natural tendency to lead, not follow, is key to growing Organic—and our clients’ businesses."

One of Rossi’s goals is to make Organic "the industry standard, once again, by capitalizing on diverse thinking, brilliant tech and real human insight" by tapping into capabilities and services available across Omnicom and OPMG (Omnicom Precision Marketing Group). She said she will also leverage the expertise of Organic Chief Experience Officer Andrew Carlson.

In addition to Rossi's appointment, Organic has hired on a number of leaders in the last year, including Butler, Chief Experience Officer Andrew Carlson, and senior-VP of technology Isabel Kantor.