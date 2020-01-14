Oreo wants to know how much stuffing America can handle

Oreo is performing some very important research on just how much stuffing America prefers on its favorite cookie.

The "What’s Your Stuf?" campaign allows users to vote for how much stuf they prefer on their Oreos for a chance to win $100,000 and other prizes.

You can choose between thin, original, mega stuf, or the largest size, the most stuf.

Now make it official by casting your vote on https://t.co/Srv1XrOewb for a chance to win $100,000! https://t.co/TfDEafrz5E — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 13, 2020

But the cookie brand isn’t stopping at an online poll, with its campaign also encompassing out of home activations in New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles in February and March where fans can vote for their favorite IRL, a partnership with TikTok, exclusive merchandise, and shopper engagement programs at retailers across the country.

So far the most stuf has a clear lead, with double stuf trailing in second, but it’s still early days so anything can happen.