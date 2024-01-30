Oreo invites people to ‘twist’ on big decisions in Super Bowl spot

Of all the fortune telling items in the world – an eight-ball, tarot cards, a teacup – the most impactful one might be an Oreo cookie.

Oreo’s Super Bowl LVIII spot, released on Wednesday, shows how some of history’s most important moments were determined by what side the cream landed on with the twist of an Oreo.

The spot opens as soldiers stationed outside of Troy twist an Oreo to decide whether they’ll open the gates of the city to the Trojan horse; witnesses twist on whether or not to report alien sightings; mid-2000s Kris Jenner twists on whether or not to sign the contract for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 30-second spot, which will air during the second quarter of CBS’ broadcast of the Big Game, introduces a new call to action for the iconic cookie: “twist on it.”

According to Michelle Deignan, Vice President, Oreo U.S., the new platform aims to bring humor to the idea of making challenging decisions.

“Our objective is to continue to push the needle on cultural conversation,” she told Campaign US. “[People] don't ‘twist on it’ to make decisions now, but we're pushing for a world where they do in the future.”

The campaign marks Oreo’s return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013, when it ran its first Big Game spot. The ad focused on the age-old debate about which part of an Oreo is better – the creme or the cookie.

That same year, Oreo earned virality on Twitter (now known as X) for its infamous “Dunk in the Dark” tweet, which used social media to gain attention during the power outage that occurred during the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In addition to this year’s spot, created by The Martin Agency and produced by Hungry Man Inc. and PXP, Oreo will be active on social media and have in-store messaging introducing the “twist.”

Watch an extended cut of the campaign below: