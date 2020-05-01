Orange joins virtual chat completely naked in weirdly relatable Captain Morgan ad

Fruit has never been more relatable.

Feast your peepers on all these cocktail ingredients and their chief spirit, Captain Morgan, making complete asses out of themselves on virtual chats just like we’re all doing every single day in isolation.

The Diageo brand teamed up with Anomaly to create a series of fun video spots aimed at encouraging us to embrace the stupidity and call our friends.

"Make the most of what you got!" said Seth Jacobs, group creative director at Anomaly. "Captain Morgan and his friends aren't letting the quarantine stop them from hanging out. And sometimes they really do hang out.

"These ingredients are just a group of friends doing what friends do: joking their way through their time away from one another. So Captain Morgan is just reminding you to call your crew and stay in touch."

Jacobs’ is referring to an orange accidentally joins one meeting in the buff. Only the true heroes among us have done this.

Christina Choi, SVP at Diageo for rum, tequila and gin, said: "Captain Morgan has always stood for the crew having more fun together. So even though our trusty ingredients can't get together as they used to, it doesn't mean they can't still have fun.

"They're adapting like we all are. Because that's what a crew is all about. Friends no matter what. So Captain Morgan wants to remind us all to make sure we're still connecting with those that matter most to us, no matter the circumstances."