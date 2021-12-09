OpenAP enables cross-platform TV measurement

For decades, marketers have been planning, buying and measuring their linear and digital TV campaigns across national networks in silos.

OpenAP, an advanced TV technology company, has been chipping away at the challenge since it launched in 2017 as a joint venture between Fox, Viacom and Turner (now WarnerMedia). Its goal is to make onboarding advanced audiences, activating and measuring cross-platform campaigns seamless.

In 2019, OpenAP rolled out an advanced TV marketplace that makes it easy for brands to purchase linear and digital inventory together, using the same audience across linear and digital, from the same network. In 2021, it launched Open ID, an identifier that unites linear and digital inventory across networks under one audience definition.

On Thursday, OpenAP announced its latest solution on the measurement front, a framework called XPm that allows publishers to export campaign reporting data to third-party providers in privacy compliant environments called clean rooms.

XPm works by taking an advertiser’s audience and matching it to campaign exposure data from the network. It then normalizes the data, which is tied to an Open ID, across channels and networks, and passes it onto a third-party measurement provider of the buyer’s choice in a privacy-compliant way.

“Open ID is about standardizing the audience,” said David Levy, CEO of OpenAP. “XPm is about normalizing delivery data, sending it to measurement companies and having the connection between IDs so they can make sense of it.”

So far, all of the national major networks support the XPm framework, which will be governed by the Video Advertising Bureau’s new measurement innovation taskforce, led by measurement leads at the major national TV networks. On the buy side, GroupM, Horizon Media and Dentsu are testing the solution, among others.

XPm supports a variety of third-party measurement solutions including Neilsen, Comscore, iSpot, VideoAmp and 605 to enable choice and spark innovation in the space, Levy said.

“One of the things that's held back innovation is the lack of competition,” Levy said. “We want to spur innovation and allow for choice.”

Measurement partners have to agree to provide a base level of reporting on de-duplicated reach across publishers and platforms, average frequency per Open ID and a list of who was exposed to the campaign. Beyond that, they can offer whatever reporting their buy side clients ask for.

“The buy side is incredibly leaned-in on this area, more so than any initiative we’ve done in the past,” Levy said, adding that a majority of campaigns running through OpenAP in Q1 will leverage XPm measurement.

The solution comes at a time when the industry is desperately seeking alternatives to cross-platform TV measurement. Nielsen lost its accreditation from the MRC for national and local TV measurement in September, creating an opening for new measurement providers to enter the marketplace with more modern solutions.

While tests have already kicked off, advertisers likely won’t have a view on how well their measurement partners are able to provide cross-platform insights on XPm campaigns until later in Q1.

“Everyone was pleased with the results that this will produce cross-platform measurement at scale,” Levy said. “We're going to see the real results data for this quarter at the end of January.”

As XPm scales, OpenAP’s next projects are to broaden the pool of inventory the framework can measure and develop tools for cross-platform media planning.