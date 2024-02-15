OpenAI’s text-to-video model could revolutionize how ads are made

Hot topic

OpenAI announced a text-to-video model on Thursday that can generate videos up to a minute long from written prompts.

The model, called Sora, can create “realistic and imaginative scenes” with “multiple characters, specific types of motion and accurate details of the subject and background,” it said.

Sora can generate videos from both text prompts as well as animate still images and extend or fill in missing frames from a video.

However, OpenAI also noted that Sora “has weaknesses,” including that it “may struggle with accurately simulating the physics of a complex scene, and may not understand specific instances of cause and effect.” For example, if a person was shown to take a bite out of a cookie, the cookie may not have a bite mark in the next scene.

The company published some videos generated by Sora in its blog post, and the results are visually impressive, but imperfect. Some strange AI quirks sneak in, such as this fence becoming tiny as a couple stroll through a city.

(Photo credit: OpenAI / video still)

Sora’s capabilities are not available for public testing just yet. OpenAI said the model is becoming available to security professionals to assess harms as well as some visual artists, designers and filmmakers to provide feedback on how it can be most helpful for creative professionals.

Nevertheless, this could be a revolutionary tool for creative concepting, and perhaps even live work, for creatives in the advertising industry. The response from tech experts so far has been resoundingly positive.

Under the hood

A bill to introduce more stringent protections for children online, The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), has secured more than 60 backers, which may enable it to pass in the Senate.

While there remain several barriers to overcome for KOSA to become law, it has the potential to upend the current advertising models employed by big tech platforms.

Introduced in 2022, KOSA’s proposals include requiring digital platforms to disclose to minors why they are being targeted with certain ads and how their personal data was used.

Platforms would also be required to limit design features that encourage “compulsive usage,” such as infinite scrolling, auto playing, rewards for time spent and notifications. Other provisions include ramping up parental controls and enforcing time restrictions.

Changes like these “might negatively impact ad revenue, but they would positively impact our children,” Forrester principal analyst Kelsey Chickering said in a recent blog post.

The rules would apply to platforms with more than 10 million monthly active users in the U.S.

The bill was discussed during a recent Senate hearing on child safety attended by the CEOs of Discord, Meta, Snap, TikTok and X.

Fresh tech

Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset rolled out on Feb. 2 and already has over 1,000 apps specifically designed for the new device, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said this week. TikTok on Thursday launched a native app for the headset that includes a wider display of features.

Instacart announced this week plans to lay off around 250 employees, or roughly 7% of its global workforce. It is the latest technology firm to institute layoffs in 2024 which have so far impacted more than 55,000 workers, according to a layoff tracker from TrueUp.

Advertisers will soon be able to run ads next to “premium” content creators on X, the platform announced Monday. X is pushing the product as a more brand-safe option than advertising in the feed, which comes with adjacency challenges that have caused several brands to cut spend since Elon Musk’s ownership.

Regulatory developments

New York City is suing Alphabet, ByteDance, Meta and Snap over their purported roles in damaging children and teen mental health.

The suit, filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, aims to “force tech giants to change their behavior and to recover the costs of addressing this public health threat,” according to a press release from the office of New York City mayor Eric Adams.

It alleges that the social media companies intentionally designed their platforms to purposefully manipulate and addict children and teens with algorithms that “encourage compulsive use” and mechanics “akin to gambling.”

The mayor’s office said that New York City spends more than $100 million annually on youth mental-health programs and services.

Buddy up

Direct Digital Holdings' Colossus SSP has signed on She Media — a women-focused media group operating websites SheKnows, Flow Space, StyleCaster, Soaps and BlogHer — as a supply-side partner.

has signed on — a women-focused media group operating websites SheKnows, Flow Space, StyleCaster, Soaps and BlogHer — as a supply-side partner. Influencer marketing platform Traackr partnered with Snap to open the platform’s influencers to brands. The two will co-host half-day conferences on creator marketing in early 2024 in New York and Paris.

partnered with to open the platform’s influencers to brands. The two will co-host half-day conferences on creator marketing in early 2024 in New York and Paris. Demand-side platform AdLib has reintegrated with the MediaMath DSP now owned by Infillion since September.

Dollars and deals

Walmart is reportedly in talks to acquire smart TV manufacturer Vizio for more than $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Reading list

Read Robert McMillan, Alexa Corse and Dustin Volz’s deep dive in the Journal on the democratic risks AI deepfakes present to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.