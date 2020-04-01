An open letter from one indy agency to all the others

From where we stand today, the future of our industry is uncertain. In the distance is a faint and foggy outline; a formless shape with no real edges: the day this is all over and the world is back to business as usual.

There is so much at stake, and so much that is unknown. When the dust settles, and calm is restored, who will be left standing? In a landscape that has as of late been so lush and verdant with creative diversity -- that has seeded brilliance, fostered growth, sown innovation -- we, at this moment, risk losing it all.

This is no time to tread lightly or dance circles around the bush: We are at a stage of crisis and reckoning. What and who survives is dependent upon the actions we all take today.

In the spirit of partnership, small independent agencies have taken the impossible jobs, spun gold, and put in hours we never bill to get shit done. In the spirit of partnership, we have dug deep and pushed further; we’ve made cuts, made magic, made it all happen; we’ve lost sleep, missed birthdays, called in favors, worked around the clock. And we have done it all while smiling.

We have sweat, bled, and put in real tears and countless hours because—in the spirit of partnership—we always want to rise to the challenge. Because we love what we do. Because we love to fight for you. Because we feed off the creativity and ingenuity and teamwork and the intense pressure of it all.

The creative industry is in the business of solving problems and small independent agencies are the best at it when comes to being nimble and resourceful. Ingenuity, determination and creative brilliance is the only reason why any creative independent agency grew out of nothing and is still standing.

Small Independent agencies are the best problem solvers the industry has in times like these, so on behalf of all those small independent agencies around the globe, we are calling on you, our brand partners, to embrace that spirit, that spirit of partnership. We ask that you continue to collaborate with us in your time of need, which became our time of need in turn.

We have been beside you all the way, pushing the industry forward and reshaping it into something that had people at its core. We have been there for you to help blaze a path to deeper relationships and human experience with your communities.

We have helped find ways, showcase and celebrate the work your brands have done. And we know you value our perspective, our experience, our diverse backgrounds, our incessant pushing of the boundaries and blurring of the lines— and most importantly, our people. The people that made your business, their business. The people that you’ve come to depend on. The people who’ve come to depend on you.

This is a moment where dramatic action has life-changing possibilities; for your business and our business, your people and our people. Where communities are pulling together for the sake of survival. We together as brands and agencies are part of the creative community. And as we see so many inspiring examples around us, our community has the ability to rally for each other for the sake of its people and creativity as a whole. It will determine who we’ll have around us in the post-crisis landscape.

So, let’s rally, let’s all act in the spirit of partnership. Call your small independent agencies, we would love nothing more than to help solve the challenges we all currently face. Let’s find solutions that allow us to redefine this crisis as an opportunity to be optimistic, to reimagine the future – and get to work.

Optimist is a brand experience agency.