An open letter to the advertising industry

Dear Advertisers,

Complexity and siloes have become the industry standard.

Our industry is like a Rubik’s cube: each time one part is moved, it affects numerous others, creating complex new problems in almost infinite combinations. That is where we find ourselves with modern, data-driven marketing.

A decade of programmatic innovation and progress has ushered in a wealth of new technology, better opportunities to reach audiences and new accountability to business goals and outcomes. The result is the labyrinth of marketing options you see in the Lumascape ecosystem. Every new layer, while significant, adds choice, but also untapped potential, confusion and mistrust. Sometimes more is actually less.

Meanwhile, the industry has become more oppositional in its outlook – long vs short term; brand vs performance; identity vs context; SaaS vs service – when collaboration, integration, and simplicity should be the defaults. We shouldn’t be taking sides – we should embrace all solutions in pursuit of a better industry. For Hybrid Theory, the key to progress lies in finding the balance between technology, talent, trust and transparency:

Technology and talent together

We must champion the smart application of technology – to make operations and outcomes simpler and more integrated; to drive the very best results for our clients, while also powering their broader marketing goals. But we need to recognise that our tech-powered, data-fuelled advertising industry is a people business, and it is the creativity, thoughtfulness and insight of those people that will make the difference in the marketplace.

Trust enabled by transparency

Transparency builds trust – a hygiene factor for responsible business practice, a means to an end, but not the end in itself. We need to move from a tell-me to a show-me mindset. With trust as the true outcome, we can remain independent and agnostic, eliminating biases and conflicts of interest in our work.

Hybrid Theory: new partnerships to make the complex simple

We see data-driven advertising differently to other parts of the industry. Where original segmentation and data provenance are often opaque, ours are clear and transparent. We believe in common-sense communication – we can talk tech, but only when we need to. Our search, social and programmatic tools help us create highly effective campaigns, but it is people and talent that really make a difference to our business and yours.

Equally, we recognise the need for a faster reinvention. We need to bring fresh standards of delivery to service-layer expectations, bringing modern industry values, disclosure and true operating transparency to our clients.

We created Hybrid Theory as a new breed of digital services partner for brands and agencies, offering flexible solutions, hands-on support and independent managed execution.

We harness the best combinations of technology and talent to power smarter, data-driven advertising across the full customer journey. We will make the complex simple.

Yours faithfully,

Hybrid Theory

Looking for a partnership to help solve your toughest marketing challenges? Get in touch with Hybrid Theory.