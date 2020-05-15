One-word(ish) answers with WeTransfer Creative Chief Damian Bradfield

About six months ago, WeTransfer Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Damian Bradfield said in an interview with Campaign that he wants everyone to take a break from the Internet for a bit.

With everyone on screens more than ever before now due to social distancing for COVID-19, we decided to catch up with industry exec to hear some of his latest hot takes.

Bradfield is also the author of The Trust Manifesto, which focuses on creating a better Internet by asking consumers and companies to take big data into consideration.

What advice do you have for other creatives in the industry to stay inspired amid social distancing? Avoid news.

How do you fight your own creative demons? Don’t.

If the "C" for creative had to be changed to another "C" word in CCO... what would you want it to be? Chief.

Tell us your favorite part of this industry? Insight.

What's the hardest part of working from home/remotely been for you? Loneliness.

Describe the brand personality of WeTransfer. VW Beetle.

What quality do you look for the most when working with agencies or production companies? Ears that listen.

And lastly, what social media platform has sucked up the most of your screen time as of late? Twitter.