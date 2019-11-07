One-word answers with YMCA of the USA's Valerie Barker Waller

The YMCA has come a long way since its humble19th century London origin, but change is constant, and Valerie Barker Waller wants to make sure that the Y keeps up with the times.

Throughout her three-decade career, the CMO has worked at Ameritech, Leo Burnett Chicago, the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, United Airlines and more.

Here's what she has to say about marketing for one of the most iconic non-profit organizations in the U.S.

What has been the biggest challenge in your current role? Alignment.

What is one thing you want people to associate your brand with? Community.

What do you look for in your agency partners? Passion.

How has the rebranding process been for the Y? Revolutionary.

How are you reaching your target demographic? Locally.

How are you keeping your brand relevant? Innovating.

Where do you get your inspiration? Everywhere.