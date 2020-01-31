One-word answers with Yelp marketing guru Dan Kimball

Dan Kimball, senior vice president of marketing at Yelp, has been a busy man since joining the company in 2018.

His career highlights include stints at Eventbrite, Capital One and a dizzying number of startup firms.

But his number one focus now is growing Yelp into a platform that people can rely on to connect with others.

We managed to catch up with Kimball, who gave us his insights into what we can expect in the years to come.

What’s the number one goal for Yelp this decade? Connectivity.

How do you differentiate yourself from your competitors? Intent.

Word that best describes Yelp? Local.

What would you like your brand to be known for? Trust.

What keeps you up at night? Inertia.

What is your number one challenge at the moment? Agility.

What was Yelp’s New Years resolution? Innovate.

How many stars does your favorite restaurant have on Yelp? FIVE!