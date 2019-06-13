One-word answers with Xaxis Global CEO Nicolas Bidon

Everything may be about creative at Cannes in a few days, but this week, Campaign US put a light on media in a chat with Xaxis’s global chief executive, Nicolas Bidon.

As the leader of Xaxis, one of – if not, the largest – programmatic media and tech platform, Bidon discusses the biggest opportunity in media right now, what the future of programmatic will look like and more.

What's the biggest opportunity in media right now? Outcome-media.

Let's talk technology. What's the next platform, product or offering clients should be investing in? AI.

What do you think about the re-bundling of creativity and media? Good.

The media landscape has had its struggles in the last couple of years. What is still the biggest obstacle in media? Complexity.

Fill in the blank. The key for a strong agency-client partnership is… Co-creation.

Take out your crystal ball. What do you think the "holding company of the future" will look like? Integrated.

What does the future of programmatic look like? Omnichannel.

Name the digital platform or social network you can't live without. Twitter.