One-word answers with Wunderman Thompson Intelligence's Emma Chiu

Campaign US caught up with Emma Chiu, global director of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence – AKA the agency’s in-house futures and innovation think-tank – this week to hear her insights on the industry.

In her current role, Chiu curates all content, leads creative consultancy and provides strategic insight and trend consultancy for numerous Fortune 500 clients.

See what Chiu has to say about the biggest challenge facing agencies today and find out her advice for talent entering adland.

What excites you the most about the industry right now? Change.

Tell us what marketers should focus on to thrive over the next year. People.

What’s the biggest challenge agencies are facing these days? Politics.

Describe the core value of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence. Foresight.

What is your favorite advertising buzzword at the moment? Inclusivity (let’s hope more than a buzzword!).

Name the most important quality an agency leader should possess. Honesty.

What advice do you have for talent entering adland? Teamwork.

And for fun, which app or social network has taken up the most of your time during quarantine? WhatsApp.