One-word answers with WPP's Laurent Ezekiel

Industry veteran Laurent Ezekiel started in his new post at WPP last week, making it the perfect time for Campaign US to catch up with the newly minted chief marketing and growth officer.

Laurent, who previously served as North American and international president at Publicis’ Digitas, is reporting directly to WPP Chief Executive Mark Read and working closely with Chief Client Officer Lindsay Pattison.

In an internal memo when Ezekiel was hired, Read penned: "Laurent’s combination of skills – as a modern marketer with experience in technology, data, client services and new business – is rare in our industry and this is an important new role for WPP as we continue to reshape our company around the needs of our clients."

Find out what Ezekiel thinks about the future of holding companies and what he’s most excited about in his new role below.

What do you think the future holding companies will look like? Partners.

Describe the biggest challenge facing adland right now. Complexity.

What advice do you have for young people in the industry? (Be) Open.

Name the biggest turnoff when it comes to client relationships. Inertia.

How would you describe the ethos of WPP? Optimistic.

Fill in the blank. The most important piece of technology to focus on going forward is... AI.

What is the most overrated tactic or logic used in advertising today? Short-termism.

And since this is your first full week, tell us what you're most excited about in you new role. People.