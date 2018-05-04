One-word answers with Weight Watchers' Gail Tifford

Added 3 hours ago

Brand chief gives insights on agency relationships and marketing hurdles.

Weight Watchers Chief Brand Officer Gail Tifford has only been with the marketer since February, but she’s been playing a big part in its transformation from a diet-focused program to a healthy lifestyle company.

Earlier this week, Campaign US reported that Weight Watchers hired Anomaly as its global agency partner, following a review.

Tifford, who previously held various senior marketing roles at Unilever, offered her thoughts on what makes for a strong agency-client relationship, what’s the most exciting thing about being a marketer today and more.   

You’re pretty new to Weight Watchers. What excites you most about the brand? Transformation.

What is the key to strong agency- client relationships? Transparency.

Marketing has its challenges. What keeps you up at night? Human-centricity.

What’s your goal for Weight Watchers over the next year? Reappraisal.

Where do you mainly consume news? Twitter.

What’s the most exciting part of being a marketer today? Creativity.

Which do you use the most: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat, YouTube or Instagram? Instagram.

And for fun... Weight Watchers is a healthy lifestyle brand - what do you think is the most important aspect of leading a healthy life?  Self-care.

