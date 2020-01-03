One-word answers with Wavemaker U.S. leader Amanda Richman

To start off the New Year, Campaign US caught up with Wavemaker U.S. CEO Amanda Richman to hear her insights about adland and what’s in store for the media shop this year.

During her time at Wavemaker, the media maverick has helped transform the agency and played an integral role in winning clients like Adobe and Danone.

Find out what Richman has to say about her client dealbreaker, the most important quality in a leader and more below.

What will the big trend in media be in 2020? Creativity.

Describe the most important quality in a leader. Optimism.

What should marketers focus more on this year? Long-termism.

Tell us your client dealbreaker. Indifference.

What excites you the most about adland today? Diversity.

Fill in the blank. The buzzword that should be put to bed in 2019 is.... Unicorns.

What keeps you up at night? Procurement.

And lastly, what is your New Year's resolution for Wavemaker? Bravery.