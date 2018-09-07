One-word answers with Visa's Mary Ann Reilly

Campaign US caught up with Mary Ann Reilly, Visa’s senior-VP of North America marketing, a day after the company announced that it’s the official payment technology partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

Through the new relationship, consumers will be able to experience new ways to pay, such as contactless cards, at Visa’s on-site activation during the week.

Reilly, who has been at Visa for nearly a year, shares her goal with the Fashion Week partnership, what area of technology is of most interest right now and more.

To start, what is your goal with this year's technology partnership with New York Fashion Week? Showcase.

You've spent the majority of your career in the financial services industry - what is the most exciting opportunity for marketers in this space right now? Innovation.

What do you think marketers need to do to be successful in today's increasingly competitive, cluttered marketplace? Focus.

Tell me your least favorite buzzword. Ideate.

What area of tech is most interesting to you at the moment (blockchain, AI, VR, something else entirely)? IoT.

Name the most important quality you want your agency partners to possess. Collaborative.

What social media platform do you use the most? LinkedIn.

You're coming up to your one-year mark at Visa. What's your goal for year two? Inspire.