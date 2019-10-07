One-word answers with Visa CMO Lynne Biggar

It’s been nearly four years since Visa CMO Lynne Biggar took the helm at the financial services giant, so Campaign US thought it was time to catch up with the marketing leader to hear her insights on the state of the industry.

Biggar, who officially took the post February 2016, also leads communications for the company. Before Visa, Biggar worked at Time Inc. as executive-VP of consumer marketing and revenue.

Find out what excites Biggar the most about marketing today, her advice for young women in the industry right now and her goal for Visa in the next 12 months.

What is the most exciting aspect of marketing today? Transformation.

How would you describe the brand ethos of Visa? "EWYWTB" (Everywhere you want to be).

What quality do you look for most in your agency partners? Creativity.

How do you get the most out of your team? Empowerment.

What advice do you have for young women entering marketing today? Challenge.

How would you describe the future of payments? Limitless.

Fill in the blank. The future of marketing will enable… Results.

And lastly, tell us your goal for Visa in the next 12 months. Winning.