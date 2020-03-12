One-word answers with The Via Agency's Leeann Leahy

by Michael Heusner Added 2 hours ago
Leeann Leahy CEO at The VIA Agency
Leeann Leahy CEO at The VIA Agency

See what the CEO says about what it takes to succeed as an independent shop.

Having worked at independent shop, The Via Agency, for more than half a decade, Leeann Leahy knows a thing or two about punching above her weight. 

With clients including Perdue, Wawa, OxiClean, Arm & Hammer and more, Leahy is doing something right. 

Find out what's on the chief executive's mind below.

What’s your advice to up and coming agency CEO’s? Believe.

What’s on the top of VIA’s agenda for 2020? Momentum.

What are you most concerned about this year? Fear.

What do you think it takes to compete as a small agency? Soul.

What is your favorite type of client to work with? Bold.

What is the main ingredient of VIA’s special sauce? Magic.

 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS