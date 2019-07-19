One-word answers with Verizon's Andrew McKechnie

On the same week the ANA released a new report that said attracting talent is one of the major concerns of in-house agency management, Campaign US caught up with Verizon Chief Creative Officer Andrew McKechnie.

The creative leader, who joined Verizon in 2017, has been crucial in building out the brand’s in-house shop and working with its creative agency partners.

See what McKechnie has to say about the most exciting and challenging aspects of working at an in-house agency and how he fights his creative demons.

Describe what being creative means to you. Restless.

What's the most exciting part of working at an in-house agency? Culture.

How about the most challenging aspect of it? Legacies.

What do you think external creative agencies need to do to succeed going forward? Simplify.

Name the top quality you seek when hiring new talent. Honesty.

How do you fight your creative demons? Pivot.

What's the future of advertising going to look like? Scrappy.

And lastly, what social media platform do you check the most? Instagram.