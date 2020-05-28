One-word answers with Verizon-owned company Visible CMO Minjae Ormes

Visible, prepaid cell phone carrier owned by Verizon, recently debuted its first television commercial, so Campaign US decided to put the brand’s CMO in the hot seat this week.

Minjae Ormes, who took the marketing helm at Visible about two years ago, said in a previous interview that obstacles and experiences throughout her life have helped keep her motivated – both personally and professionally. And you can even see that fervor in her answers below.

Also, don’t miss Ormes next Tuesday, June 2, at 1:30pm on our Campaign Connect panel, "How to capitalize on the new ecommerce reality."

Visible is a challenger brand. What advice do you have for other challenger brands? Persevere.

Describe the brand ethos of Visible. Transparency.

What trait do you think is most important for leaders to possess? Decisiveness.

If you could go back to your younger self and give her a piece of advice, what would it be? Courage.

Let's say you had to swap out the "M" word in CMO to another "M" word - what would it be? Motivation.

How are you keeping sane and inspired amid the COVID-19 crisis? Literature.

What app or social network is taking up most of your time these days? Instagram.

And lastly, tell us your favorite part of working in this industry. People.