One-word answers Valentine's Day edition

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Campaign US reached out to a bunch of industry executives to hear what attracts them to adland.
Our very own Associate Editor Oliver McAteer - who celebrated his birthday on Thursday - also answered the question this week. See everyone’s answers below.
In one word, tell us what you love the most about this crazy industry.
Oliver McAteer, Associate Editor, Campaign US: Paroxysm.
Erica Roberts, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Publicis New York: Looney.
Laurent Ezekiel, Global Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, WPP: Imagination.
Dana Anderson, CMO, MediaLink: Storytelling.
Greg James, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Media Group: Variety.
Donnalyn Smith, President, North America at Momentum Worldwide: Dynamic.
Sharon Napier, Chair, Founder, Partners + Napier: Kinetic.
Gail Heimann, President, CEO, Weber Shandwick: So-unspeakably-dynamic-you-can’t-sum-it-up-in-one-word-unless-hyphenated.
Jillian Davis, Director of Brand Strategy, barrettSF: Gumption.
Jamie Barrett, Executive Creative Director/Founder, barrettSF: Unboring.
Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman: Changetivity.
Erica Fite, Co-Founder, CCO, Fancy: Bar-cart.
Lindsey Seyman, Managing Partner, Fancy: Billable.
Erin Hutchinson, CMO, Americas, Merkle: Agile.
Stephanie Wiseman, VP, Business Development, YML: Dynamic.
Stephen Clements, CCO, YML: Impact.
Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO and Founder, Kite Hill PR: Collaboration.
Mae Karwowski, Founder & CEO, Obviously: Change
Mona Gonzalez, Managing Director at Pereira O'Dell NY: Danny (Gonzalez).