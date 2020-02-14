One-word answers Valentine's Day edition

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Campaign US reached out to a bunch of industry executives to hear what attracts them to adland.

Our very own Associate Editor Oliver McAteer - who celebrated his birthday on Thursday - also answered the question this week. See everyone’s answers below.

In one word, tell us what you love the most about this crazy industry.

Oliver McAteer, Associate Editor, Campaign US: Paroxysm.

Erica Roberts, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Publicis New York: Looney.

Laurent Ezekiel, Global Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, WPP: Imagination.

Dana Anderson, CMO, MediaLink: Storytelling.

Greg James, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Media Group: Variety.

Donnalyn Smith, President, North America at Momentum Worldwide: Dynamic.

Sharon Napier, Chair, Founder, Partners + Napier: Kinetic.

Gail Heimann, President, CEO, Weber Shandwick: So-unspeakably-dynamic-you-can’t-sum-it-up-in-one-word-unless-hyphenated.

Jillian Davis, Director of Brand Strategy, barrettSF: Gumption.

Jamie Barrett, Executive Creative Director/Founder, barrettSF: Unboring.

Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman: Changetivity.

Erica Fite, Co-Founder, CCO, Fancy: Bar-cart.

Lindsey Seyman, Managing Partner, Fancy: Billable.

Erin Hutchinson, CMO, Americas, Merkle: Agile.

Stephanie Wiseman, VP, Business Development, YML: Dynamic.

Stephen Clements, CCO, YML: Impact.

Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO and Founder, Kite Hill PR: Collaboration.

Mae Karwowski, Founder & CEO, Obviously: Change

Mona Gonzalez, Managing Director at Pereira O'Dell NY: Danny (Gonzalez).