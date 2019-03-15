One-word answers with Twitter's Sarah Personette

In the same week when Instagram and Facebook had to turn to rival Twitter for help during its unexpected blackout, Campaign US chatted with Sarah Personette, VP of Twitter global client solutions, about the future of social media.

Personette, who leads Twitter’s partnerships with major marketers and agencies around the world, also previously worked at Refinery29, Facebook, Universal McCann and Starcom Mediavest Group.

In other Twitter news, the tech giant hired Donna Lamar from Vice to serve as its new executive creative director earlier this week. She starts the role on April 22 and will be based in San Francisco.

See what Personette has to say about the biggest opportunities when it comes to partnerships, Twitter’s culture and more.

What are you most excited about right now when it comes to agency and client partnerships? Purpose.

Prediction time. Tell us what you think the future of social media will look like. Conversational.

What's the biggest opportunity when it comes to partnerships at the moment? #LaunchSomethingNew.

How about the biggest challenge? Focus.

Describe Twitter's culture. #Caremore.

What do you look for the most in new talent? Opinion.

Aside from Twitter, what social platform sucks up the most of your time? Email.

What's your piece of advice for young people entering the industry? Learn.