One-word answers with Tribeca Enterprises EVP Paula Weinstein

Introducing Paula Weinstein.

The EVP of Tribeca Enterprises, which encompasses the Tribeca Film Festival and its branded storytelling arm, Tribeca Studios, has been helping brands tell impactful and entertaining stories since joining in 2013.

She’s helped forge partnerships with names like Procter & Gamble, 23andMe, Bulgari, DICK’s, Prudential, CHANEL, Heineken, and more.

Campaign US caught up with Weinstein as Tribeca Film Festival picks up pace for its 18th ceremony at the start of April.

As a female industry leader, what advice do you have for young women looking to get into entertainment or marketing? Endurance.

What is the hardest part of making engaging branded films? Heart.

Prediction time. What does the future of branded content look like? Exciting.

Fill in the blank. One cannot be creative without curiosity.

How do you fight your own creative demons? Strength.

What tech platform or innovation is the most important for filmmakers right now? Phone.

What platform you consume the most media on? (Online) newsite.

And for fun... Name your favorite movie with a one-word title. Casablanca.