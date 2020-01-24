One-word answers with Tombras CCO Jeff Benjamin

Late last year, former Barton F. Graf executive Jeff Benjamin moves from New York to Knoxville, Tennessee to become the first chief creative officer in independent shop Tombras’ 70-plus year history.

Prior to his two-year stint at Barton, where he was partner and executive creative director, Benjamin held the posts of CCO at JWT North America and CP+B.

Campaign US caught up with Benjamin this week to find out how he fights his creative demons, his advice for young creatives and more.

See his answers below.

What advice do you have for creatives entering adland today? Dare.

How do you fight your creative demons? Intention.

What excites you the most about the creative industry? Darwinism.

Tell us what you look for the most in new talent. Wonder.

What do agencies need to focus on in 2020 to thrive? Location.

Fill in the blank. Brands that invest in _____ this year will be the most successful. Soul.

Describe the most important quality a CMO should possess. Trust.

And lastly, what's your favorite thing about Tennessee so far? Love.