One-word answers with three generations of Publicis talent

To mix things up this week, Campaign US caught up with three generations of Publicis talent, including Carla Serrano, CEO of Publicis New York and CSO of Publicis Groupe.

The answers give a fascinating look at insights across Gen X, Gen Y (millenials) and Gen Z.

Find out what Serrano and her two colleagues have to say about the future of advertising and more.

Gen X: Carla Serrano

CEO, Publicis New York and CSO, Publicis Groupe

1) What's the best career advice you've ever received? Chill.

2) Tell us what excites you the most about this industry. Limitlessness.

3) What is advertising lacking right now? Positivity.

4) Name the biggest mistake marketers are making today. Repetition.

5) Fill in the blank. The most important quality a leader should possess is... Awakeness.

6) What social media platform can you not live without? Bar.

7) Describe what makes Publicis different from other holding companies. Unity.

8) What will advertising look like in five years? Surprise!

Gen Y (millennial): Gabriela Avila

Strategy director, Publicis New York

1) What's the best career advice you've ever received? Brevity.

2) Tell us what excites you the most about this industry? Ideas.

3) What is advertising lacking right now? Perspective.

4) Name the biggest mistake marketers are making today? Efficiency.

5) Fill in the blank. The most important quality a leader should possess is... Conscientiousness.

6) What social media platform can you not live without? Instagram.

7) Describe what makes Publicis different from other holding companies? Focus.

8) What will advertising look like in five years? Reconstructed.

Gen Z: Sarah Min

Assistant account executive, Publicis New York

1) What's the best career advice you've ever received? Elevate.

2) Tell us what excites you the most about this industry. Ever-evolving.

3) What is advertising lacking right now? Authenticity.

4) Name the biggest mistake marketers are making today. Resistance.

5) Fill in the blank. The most important quality a leader should possess is... Integrity.

6) What social media platform can you not live without? Instagram.

7) Describe what makes Publicis different from other holding companies. Transformation.

8) What will advertising look like in five years? Immersive.