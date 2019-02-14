One-word answers with both of Terri & Sandy's leaders

This week, Campaign has a special edition of one-word answers in which we asked the two leaders of Terri & Sandy to agree on each single response.

Agency co-founders Sandy Greenberg and Terri Meyer shared their advice for young people in the industry, what quality they look for the most in clients and more.

See their answers below. And remember – it’s hard enough for one person to figure out the perfect word for each question.

What’s the most important quality a leader should possess? Visionary.

Give us a piece of advice for young people. Persevere.

What's the best part of being independent? Liberation.

Tell us a topic agencies and clients need to tackle in 2019. Respect.

What quality do you look most for in a client? Integrity.

Fill in the blank: In 10 years, consumers will describe ads as… Snooze.

What are you most excited about for Terri & Sandy this year? Talent.

And because it's Valentine’s Day, tell us what you love most about the industry? People.