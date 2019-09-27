One-word answers with Spark Foundry's global brand leader

Spark Foundry rebranded from Mediavest | Spark a little more than two years ago, so Campaign US decided to catch up with Chris Boothe, the agency’s global brand president, to hear what’s up at the Publicis Groupe shop and more.

Since the rebrand in July 2017, Spark Foundry has been on a steady growth path. Last year, total billings increased to $6.6 billion from $6 billion the year before, and the agency added clients such Audible, Campbell’s, Lenovo, Macy’s, Marriott, Mondelez, NBCUniversal, Panera and Telemundo.

See what Boothe has to say about his goal for Spark Foundry in the next 12 months and what piece of tech will be obsolete by this time next year.

What is the most exciting part of the media business right now? Change.

How about the biggest challenge facing media agencies today? Measurement.

Describe the future of media. Intelligent.

What is the top quality you look for in talent? Adaptability.

Name an adland buzzword you secretly love. Transformation.

What piece of technology will become obsolete in a year? Landlines.

Fill in the blank. My favorite type of client to work with is… Risk-taking

What's your goal for Spark in the next 12 months? Happiness.