One-word answers with Sheraton Hotel's Indy Adenaw

by Michael Heusner Added 9 hours ago

Pro tip: The Sheraton in Dubrovnik is the best.

Indy Adenaw is the name, and customer service is most definitely his game.

The vice president of brand management leads all marketing efforts for Sheraton Hotels. 

He’s an accommodation aficionado, with experience in Marriott International’s customer experience discipline, and time in a number of leadership roles, particularly in the development of new or acquired brands, including Moxy Hotels, Delta Hotels and Protea Hotels.

Campaign US fired some Qs at Adenaw for its famous one-word answers. And here they are, in all their glory:

How do you ensure that the Sheraton brand stands out amongst its competitors? Authenticity.

What is your target for 2020? Openings!

Where do you draw your inspiration from? History.

What is the best way for brands to connect with their consumers? Simplicity.

What’s something that every brand leader should do at least once a day? Reflect.

What keeps you up at night? Inattention.

And for fun, where is your personal favorite Sheraton property located? Dubrovnik.

