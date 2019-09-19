One-word answers with She Runs It's Lynn Branigan

This week, Campaign US caught up with Lynn Branigan, the leader of She Runs It – an organization dedicated to advancing women in marketing and media – to hear her insights on adland.

Branigan became president and CEO of She Runs It in 2012, when the group was known as AWNY (Advertising Women of New York). Originally, the organization was founded in 1912 as the League of Advertising Women before switching to AWNY in 1934.

During her tenure, Branigan spearheaded the organization’s rebrand to She Runs It; launched the group in Chicago; developed the Fearless Voices award in 2018 as part of the organization’s Changing the Game awards and more. She is currently in the process of laying the groundwork to open She Runs It on the West Coast as part of the plan to expand its national footprint.

See what Branigan has to say about the biggest challenge facing adland today and more below.

What is the biggest challenge facing adland today? Homogeneity.

Tell us the most important quality a leader should possess. Authenticity.

What piece of advice do you wish someone had given to you as a woman when starting out in this industry? (Be) Bold.

If you could do away with one buzzword in advertising, what would it be?

Pledge (we need action).

What can the industry do to truly improve diversity and inclusion? Measure!

Describe the most exciting part of advertising and marketing today. Women.

Fill in the blank. In 50 years, I want the marketing and media industry to be… #Inclusive100.

What do you hope to accomplish with She Runs It this year? Nationwide.