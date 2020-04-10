One-word answers with Roku CMO Matthew Anderson

At a time people around the globe have been ordered to remain indoors for an indefinite amount of time, digital media is more important than ever.

At the moment, people are consuming hours of Netflix and other streaming platform content due to social distancing and self-quarantine guidelines. That's where Roku comes in.

How is the streaming device manufacturer dealing with the realities of shifting consumer behavior and expectations?

Campaign caught up with Roku Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Anderson to find to these questions and much more.

How is Roku adapting to meet consumer needs during these trying times? Compassionately.

How has consumer behavior changed due to the COVID-19 outbreak? Value-driven.

Should brands communicate more or less right now? More.

What’s one word of advice to marketers during this crisis? Empathize.

What is Roku’s main goal for 2020? Reach.

What will change most in the streaming world in five years? Advertising.

What is the biggest challenge in the marketing world today? Clarity.

Lastly, what are you streaming right now? Ozark.