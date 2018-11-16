One-word answers with The Richards Group's Stan Richards

Happy belated birthday, Stan Richards! Last week, the founder and creative director of The Richards Group celebrated his 86th birthday, so Campaign US caught up with him to hear his insights on adland.

Richards, who launched the eponymous shop in Dallas, Texas in 1976, clocked into the office on his birthday last week at 6:49 a.m. to attend the on-site spin class at 7 a.m. Check out what the industry legend has to say about the industry now compared to when he started The Richards Group and more below.

I'm sure you've seen a lot of changes in the ad industry over the years. What's the most notable difference between now and when you started your career? Flexibility.

Some things are surely still the same too. What's remained consistent over the years? Effort.

You must be very proud of the agency you've built. Tell us what differentiates The Richards Group from other agencies? Maverick.

What advice do you have for young people entering the advertising world today? Indomitable.

Client relationships can have their challenges. What does it take to maintain a successful client partnership? Commonality.

Fill in the blank. The most important quality a leader should possess is____. Understanding

Over the years, what has been your least favorite advertising "buzzword?" Iconic.

And lastly, what do you hope The Richards Group looks like 10 years from now? Better.