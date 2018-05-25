One-word answers with Publicis Groupe creative chief Nick Law

One day after Publicis Groupe unveiled its AI-powered platform Marcel after teasing it out last summer, Campaign caught up with Nick Law, newly minted global chief creative officer of the holding company.

Law, who officially joined Publicis earlier this month after spending 17 years at R/GA, discusses what will save ad agencies in the future, how Marcel will be a game-changer and more. See his answers below.

What are you most excited about in your new role at Publicis? Breadth.

The industry is being challenged from all directions. What will save agencies in the long-run? Creativity.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first six months at the new gig? Listen.

How will Marcel be a game-changer for Publicis? Connecting.

What is the most important quality in a leader? Generosity.

Fill in the blank. The agency of the future will be ________. More.

Which social media platform will still be around in 20 years (if any)? Unclear.

And lastly, being creative isn't easy. What do you do to fight off your creative demons? Play.