One-word answers with Profitero leaders Sarah Hofstetter and Bryan Wiener

Last month, Bryan Wiener and Sarah Hofstetter joined e-commerce analytics company Profitero as CEO and president, respectively, so Campaign US caught up with the powerful duo to hear their insights on all things advertising and marketing.

The longtime colleagues and friends - who worked alongside each other for years leading 360i, followed by joining forces at Comscore in 2018 – share what excites them about their new posts, what the future of e-commerce looks like and more.

And Hofstetter and Weiner swear they didn’t share their answers with one another before submitting them. Let’s see what the team has to say below.

You two have known each other a long time. Please tell us the one word you'd use to describe the other person's best quality as a leader.

Hofstetter: Integrity.

Wiener: Determination.

What excites you most about the new gig at Profitero?

Hofstetter: Possibilities.

Wiener: Entrepreneurial.

These are uncertain times. What word of advice do you have for adland to stay motivated these days?

Hofstetter: Agility.

Wiener: Re-Imagine.

Describe the future of the e-commerce world.

Hofstetter: Mainstream.

Wiener: Ubiquitous.

Aside from COVID-19 anxieties, what's keeping you up at night now?

Hofstetter: Recipes.

Wiener: Ping-pong.

Fill in the blank. The biggest opportunity out there for marketers is ______.

Hofstetter: Proactivity.

Wiener: Relevance.

What social media channel or app is taking up most of your screen time when you're not on calls or video chats?

Hofstetter: Slack.

Wiener: Slack.

And lastly, name one positive thing that may come out of this crisis for the industry?

Hofstetter: Humility.

Wiener: Change.