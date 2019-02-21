One-word answers with Planned Parenthood's senior director of digital products lab

Planned Parenthood is revolutionizing the way we talk about sexual health.

The organization kicked off this year with the launch of Roo -- a first-of-its-kind chatbot designed to help young people get information instantly, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Roo, developed in partnership with Work & Co, gives users the option to ask burning questions about their health, their body, relationships, getting care at Planned Parenthood and more.

At the forefront of this new-aged information access is Ambreen Molitor, senior director of digital products lab at Planned Parenthood Federation of America. She spoke with Campaign US about her mission and the challenges in creating digital products.

What’s the number one thing purpose-driven companies and organizations have to keep in mind? Authenticity

Fill in the blank. The future of digital products will look like…people.

What’s the biggest challenge when creating digital products? Prioritization.

How would you describe the voice of Planned Parenthood? Non-judgmental.

What word of advice do you have for brands creating their own digital products? Relate.

Name the mistake you see most often in digital products. Settled.

What do you think is the most useful tech tool right now for marketers? Users.

And lastly, what do you hope Planned Parenthood accomplishes in 2019? Care.