One-word answers with Pinterest's Meredith Guerierro

Last month, Meredith Guerierro celebrated her two-year anniversary as Pinterest’s head of U.S. partnerships and leader of the New York office, so Campaign US caught up with the digital media veteran to hear her insights on the industry.

Guerierro, who has previously held global leadership roles at Google and Facebook in sales and programmatic, is responsible for brand partnerships across CPG, automotive, entertainment and QSR categories on behalf of Pinterest.

Find out what the digital media veteran has to say about what advertising will look like in five years and her goal for Pinterest by August 2020.

Describe the brand ethos of Pinterest. Inspiration.

What's the biggest misconception people have about Pinterest? Female-only.

Tell us the most exciting opportunity for brands tapping into Pinterest. Intent.

What is your advice for marketers trying to stand out today? Creativity.

Fill in the blank. In five years, advertising will look like _____. Content.

What social platform takes up most of your screen time? Pinterest (though we aren’t social).

Name the most important quality you look for when hiring new talent. Doers.

And lastly, what's your goal for Pinterest by this time next year? Scale.