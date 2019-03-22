One-word answers with Partners + Napier's CEO

On the same day that Partners + Napier is moving into a brand-new headquarters in downtown Rochester, New York, Campaign US caught up with the agency’s CEO, Sharon Napier.

This year, Partners + Napier is celebrating its 15th anniversary, and there are many reasons for the agency to toast. In 2018, the agency brought on eight new accounts, expanded capabilities, increased headcount by nearly 10 percent and saw net revenue grow 31 percent, year-over-year.

See what the agency’s leader has to say about the challenges facing the industry today and what she still loves about working in advertising.

Tell us your favorite thing about working in advertising. Energy.

What quality do you look for the most in new talent? Tenacity.

Name the biggest challenge facing the industry right now. Trust.

What do brands need to focus on most today to differentiate themselves from competitors? Risk-taking.

Fill in the blank. The most overused word in advertising is… Sorry.

What social platform can you not live without? Twitter.

Describe what you think the future of advertising will look like. Experiential.

What's your goal for Partners & Napier in 2019? Impact.