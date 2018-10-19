One-word answers with Panera's Scott Nelson

On the same week that Panera launched a digital platform around food transparency, Campaign caught up with the brand’s VP of marketing, Scott Nelson.

On Tuesday, Panera unveiled "Food Interrupted," a platform aimed at educating consumers through a series of videos about the food system. The six-week film series features the likes of Rainn Wilson, Kevin Curry and Hannah Hart, talking about everything from clean ingredients to animal welfare.

The launch follows on Panera becoming the first national restaurant to label and disclose the whole grain content of its bread items.

Campaign chatted with Nelson to see what else the busy marketer is up to – and to find out his favorite menu item, of course. See below.

Panera's narrative over the last two years has turned heads and helped drive sales. What is next for the brand from a marketing standpoint? Experience.

The QSR space is super competitive. What differentiates Panera from other players in the market? Transparency.

Tell us the biggest obstacle facing marketers today. Relevance.

What trait do you look for first in agency partners? Heart.

If you could only use one social media platform from now on, which would it be? Instagram.

Fill in the blank. The future of marketing will be… Personal.

What technology excites you the most in marketing right now? Voice.

And just for fun... what's your go-to Panera order? Goddess.