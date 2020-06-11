One-word answers with Pabst Brewing Co. CMO Luke Atkinson

A week after speaking on a panel at Campaign Connect, our global virtual conference, we caught up with Pabst Brewing Company CMO Luke Atkinson to grill him a bit more about the state of the industry.

In the "Social Media Savvy Amid Social Distancing Panel," which can be accessed still here, Atkinson discussed how social media has become even more important for connecting with consumers, peers and employees.

See what the marketing chief has to see this week about what he looks for in agency partners and what brands must do to thrive today.

What advice do you have for marketing leaders as they wade through these unprecedented times? Proactivity.

Tell us the most important quality you look for in agency partners. Interestingness.

What is your favorite part of marketing and advertising right now? Everything.

If you had to swap out the "M" in CMO to any other word, what would it be? Betting.

What must marketers do to survive and thrive today? Learn.

We've all been on our screens even more than normal. What app or social network has been taking up most of your time? Audible.

What do you hope the industry learns from all of the recent happenings - the pandemic and the protests, for example? Contribute.

And lastly, how would you describe the brand ethos of Pabst? Courageous.